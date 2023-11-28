Lung cancer rates rising among women

WESTON, Fla. – New cases of lung cancer among women are on the rise but the reason why is a bit of a mystery to medical experts.

“We are seeing a rise in lung cancer especially in women under 50, younger women. There’s a lot of factors potentially at play none of which we’ve been able to tease out. We think genetics is a big role, potentially environmental exposures. But the majority of cancers we’re seeing in women who are nonsmokers are usually genetic related, said Dr. John Woytanowski, a pulmonologist with Cleveland Clinic Weston

He said most of these cases of lung cancer are discovered incidentally when women undergo scans for other health concerns.

Woytanowski said many believe breast cancer is the number one killer of women, when it truth, it’s lung cancer.

CANNABIS USE DISORDER LINKED TO POST SURGICAL MORTALITY

A large retrospective study found that adults with cannabis use disorder had a moderately increased risk of morbidity and in-hospital mortality after major elective surgery compared with those without cannabis use disorder.

Researchers say the findings show that cannabis is not a harmless study and can have serious impacts on health.

A number of smaller studies have suggested cannabis use may affect anesthesia in surgery, postoperative nausea or use of pain medicines.