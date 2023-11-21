Dual therapy shows success in treating metastatic prostate cancer

WESTON, Fla. – The FDA has approved a new initial treatment for some metastatic prostate cancers.

Dr. Rafael Arteta, an oncologist with Cleveland Clinic Weston, said a new drug combo may benefit cases where the cancer has an alteration in genes involved in repairing damaged DNA.

“If we select the group of patients that have deficits in DNA repair the chances to slow down the growth of the cancer can up to 80% so they are very good medicines trying to prolong the lives of patients,” he said.

Arteta said the final analysis on survival rates will be released sometime in 2024.

Thanksgiving is just days away and after a good meal many often feel the need for a nap, but according to experts, it’s more than just turkey to blame.

Turkey contains an amino acid called tryptophan which is needed to make serotonin, a feel good hormone that regulates our sleep cycle.

However experts believe it would take about eight-pounds of turkey meat to lull you into a food coma.

The USDA recommends serving one-pound of turkey meat per person this holiday.

Many other foods, like cheese, chicken, egg whites and fish, also contain tryptophan.