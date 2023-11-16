78º

WEATHER ALERT

Health

Many Americans overlooking importance of lung cancer screening

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Tags: Health

KENDALL, Fla. – While low dose CT lung screenings are now recommended for people aged 50 to 80 who smoked 20 years or more, data from an annual report by the American Lung Association found that many who could benefit are not getting screened.

“So, for every 100 patients who meet the criteria for screening, only four-point five percent are being screened in the state of Florida, that number is even lower, only two-point four percent, so we are 42nd in the country. We also know that patients of minority origins also tend to have a lower screening rate so the rate for Hispanics is around only two percent so there’s a lot for us to improve lung cancer screening not only in the state of Florida but nationally,” said Dr. Manmeet Ahluwalia, Chief of Medical Oncology with Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute.

He said greater education efforts need to focus on primary care physicians to help identify patients who could benefit from screening.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Kristi Krueger has built a solid reputation as an award-winning medical reporter and effervescent anchor. She joined Local 10 in August 1993. After many years co-anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Kristi now co-anchors the noon newscasts, giving her more time in the evening with her family.

email

facebook

twitter

Veteran journalist Kathleen Corso is the special projects producer for Local 10 News.

email