Miami man, 28, accused of raping teen after giving her Four Loko

MIAMI – Police arrested a 28-year-old Miami man Monday after accusing him of raping a 16-year-old girl after giving her alcohol on Thanksgiving.

According to an arrest report, the victim reported what happened to a school counselor.

The report states that she and two friends went to the Liberty City home of Michael Gil-Valencia, located in the 1200 block of Northwest 57th Street, Thanksgiving evening.

Gil-Valencia provided the teen, who knew him as “Colombiano,” with Four Loko before raping her while she was drunk during the early morning hours, police said.

“She recalls telling him she was 16 years old but never told him ‘no’ because she was drunk,” police wrote in the report. “That morning, she woke up naked and recalls him showing her his gun.”

Police said she gave investigators Gil-Valencia’s Instagram account and they were able to locate and question him.

“He was shown a single photograph of the victim and he stated he knew her and she was there last week with his friend,” police wrote.

Police said Gil-Valencia “stated the victim was drunk and threw up while in his room” and “his mother allowed her to spend the night after she told her that she was his girlfriend and was 22 years old.”

He claimed that the victim “was the one who wanted it (sex)” and thought she was an adult, police wrote.

Gil-Valencia was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of sexual battery of a physically helpless victim and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Colombian national was being held on a $26,000 bond, according to jail records.