Missing Miami baby found safe; now in DCF custody

MIAMI – Miami police have confirmed that a missing 8-month-old boy who was believed to have been taken by his parents more than a month ago has been found safe and is now in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

According to police, Jeilaz Gonzalez Sabino had last been seen on Oct. 19.

His parents, Lazaro Yuniel Gonzalez, 37, and Yudeisy Sabino Martinez, 38, have been under investigation by DCF and were not supposed to be with him.

Police confirmed, however, that the parents have not been charged with a crime at this time, although the case remains open.

Police have not disclosed where Jeilaz was found or whether his parents were in fact with him when he was located.