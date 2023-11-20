Miami police continue search for missing 8-month-old, his parents

MIAMI – Miami police continued to search Monday for a missing 8-month-old baby boy.

According to police, Jeilaz Gonzalez Sabino was last seen Oct. 19 and is believed to have been taken by his mother and father.

Police identified the pair Monday as Lazaro Yuniel Gonzalez, 37 and Yudeisy Sabino Martinez, 38.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating the pair, police said.

A Miami Police Department spokesperson said it appears an altercation led up to the disappearance.

“The parents were involved in some sort of altercation and it is believed that a child was left home when the mother and father left the house, which is why the DCF originally became involved,” MPD Officer Kiara Delva said. “And now that they have a newborn child, which is the 8-month-old that we’re currently looking for out of an abundance of caution, they want to ensure that the child is safe and can be located so they can further investigate.”

The DCF has not returned Local 10 News’ request for comment.

Police said the family may be traveling in a gray 2008 Chevrolet with tag 96DCAP.

Further details about the case were not immediately released.

Anyone with information about Jeilaz’s whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. Tipsters may also email SVU@miami-police.org.