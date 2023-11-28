69º

SWAT team responds to barricaded suspect after shots fired in Opa-locka

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Tags: Opa_locka, Miami-Dade County, Crime

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A SWAT stand-off ensued Tuesday afternoon after authorities said they responded to a suspect who barricaded themselves inside a home after a possible shooting in Opa-locka.

Sky 10 flew over the scene just after 1 p.m. where detectives and crime scene investigators were focusing on a red house, located near the 900 block of Caliph Street.

Police said they responded to possible shooting occurred near a grocery store in the area.

Authorities have not revealed any information on the suspect involved in the incident or what caused them to respond to the home.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Please watch Local 10 News at 5 p.m. or refresh the page for the latest updates.

