Royal Caribbean officially owns world’s largest cruise ship

Royal Caribbean is now the official owner of the world’s largest cruise ship.

The company accepted the delivery of the Icon of the Seas in Turku, Finland on Nov. 27.

According to a news release by Royal Caribbean, the 20-deck high ship comes in at 250,800 tons and will be more than six percent bigger than Wonder of the Seas and able to hold up to 7,600 passengers. Icon of the Seas will also be 10 feet longer than Wonder of the Seas.

The ship also took 900 days to build.

“The Icon of the Seas will be the first of Royal Caribbean’s Icon Class cruise ships when she launches, marking the first new type of vessel for the cruise line since 2014″, said Royal Caribbean International.

Royal Caribbean’s new Icon of the Seas cruise ship will have largest waterpark at sea

Icon of the Seas will visit Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, as well as Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

According to Royal Caribbean, when Icon of the Seas sets sail on Jan. 27, 2024, it will become the largest cruise ship in the world.

For more information about the ship, click on this link.

To track the ship’s voyage to South Florida, click on this link.