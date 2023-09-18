Largest cruise ship in the world to set sail from Miami, now taking early bookings

Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, set to depart from Miami in 2024, is now accepting bookings due to high demand, according to the cruise line.
“The Icon of the Seas will be the first of Royal Caribbean’s Icon Class cruise ships when she launches, marking the first new type of vessel for the cruise line since 2014″, said Royal Caribbean International.
Travelers can now book their seven-night voyages aboard the new ship through Royal Caribbean’s official website.
The 20-deck high ship comes in at 250,800 tons and will be more than six percent bigger than Wonder of the Seas and able to hold up to 7,600 passengers. Icon of the Seas will also be 10 feet longer than Wonder of the Seas.
Icon of the Seas will visit Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, as well as Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.
According to Royal Caribbean, when Icon of the Seas sets sail on Jan. 27, 2024, it will become the largest cruise ship in the world.
