Cruise line launches booking for new ship coming from Florida seaport

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – A weekend getaway cruise will set sail from a Florida seaport next summer.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas, able to accommodate 5,668 passengers, will start sailing short cruises in July 2024.

Three- and four-night itineraries will take guests from Port Canaveral in Orlando to Royal Caribbean’s private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau.

“Vacationers are looking to make every moment count by celebrating and recharging with their friends and family, and Utopia of the Seas makes all that possible in more ways than one,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

A new section of the island will be available for adults only, Hideaway Beach, in early 2024.

Bookings for the new Oasis class ship opened up on the company’s website on Friday.

