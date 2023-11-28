1 detained after incident with Seminole police officer in casino parking lot

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man was detained Tuesday morning after an incident involving a Seminole police officer which led to the officer firing her gun at him, a spokesman for the tribe confirmed.

A Be On the Lookout (BOLO) was issued over police scanners after the incident, which initially stated that the suspect fired at the officer. A spokesman for the Seminole Tribe, however, confirmed that the female officer was not shot at, but that the officer responded to a “medical episode” in the parking lot of the Seminole Classic Casino and ultimately was forced to fire at the suspect.

According to scanner traffic, the incident occurred around 6 a.m.

The suspect was believed to have ran south from the area before possibly jumping a fence behind the casino.

The suspect was described on police scanners as a Black male with short dreadlocks.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 9 a.m. as the handcuffed suspect was removed from one patrol car to another.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, faces a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

No other details were immediately released.

