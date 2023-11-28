69º

1 detained after incident with Seminole police officer in casino parking lot

Tribe spokesman says officer was forced to fire at suspect

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man was detained Tuesday morning after an incident involving a Seminole police officer which led to the officer firing her gun at him, a spokesman for the tribe confirmed.

A Be On the Lookout (BOLO) was issued over police scanners after the incident, which initially stated that the suspect fired at the officer. A spokesman for the Seminole Tribe, however, confirmed that the female officer was not shot at, but that the officer responded to a “medical episode” in the parking lot of the Seminole Classic Casino and ultimately was forced to fire at the suspect.

According to scanner traffic, the incident occurred around 6 a.m.

The suspect was believed to have ran south from the area before possibly jumping a fence behind the casino.

The suspect was described on police scanners as a Black male with short dreadlocks.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 9 a.m. as the handcuffed suspect was removed from one patrol car to another.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, faces a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

No other details were immediately released.

