Fire breaks out at recycling facility in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire broke out at a private recycling center in northwest Miami-Dade Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the Waste Management facility, located at 3401 NW 110th St. in the county’s Westview area, just before 8 a.m.

The facility recycles construction and demolition material, a company spokesperson said.

Firefighters got the blaze under control just before 10 a.m. No one was hurt.

The company spokesperson said something in a load brought in on a truck caught fire at the facility’s “tipping floor” and said the facilities weren’t damaged.

She said the fire serves as a reminder for the commercial companies that use the facility to avoid adding flammable materials to their construction loads, like paint, propane tanks or lithium batteries.