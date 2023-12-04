GUIDE: AI beach maze installation and Polo & Pan set are among events for art lovers this week

MIAMI – Some of the most important players in the world’s growing modern and contemporary art market will be descending this week to South Florida.
For some, the annual December journey to the Miami Beach Convention Center started in 2002 when the first Art Basel edition of the popular fair founded in 1970 in Switzerland showcased about 160 galleries. Norman Braman chaired the host committee that welcomed 30,000 people.
Over two decades later, the 91-year-old billionaire car dealer and Indian Creek resident left his mark on an event that now attracts more than 80,000 visitors. This year, it runs from Thursday to Friday with nearly 280 galleries at the more modern convention center.
Entire neighborhoods come alive
The fair sparked the opening of local museums and a growing list of satellite fairs. It also gave hope to an emerging community of local creatives who have found some year-round support from the tourism, real estate, and cyber tech sectors in Miami-Dade County.
South Beach
Thursday is the main fair’s private preview. It opens to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Friday to Sunday and tickets are only sold online. The convention center’s floor plan for the fair has two levels.
Tickets are $58 daily for students, seniors, and Miami Beach residents. First-access 11 a.m. entrance tickets are $95 daily and $75 daily with afternoon entrance. The Design Miami combo ticket is $110 daily.
There are three VIP options: The Art Basel’s Discovery Premium + ticket is $3,500, the Premium+ is $2,000, and the Premium is $650. The events include Debra and Dennis Scholl showcasing their collection and a visit to Cuban-American artist Jose Bedia’s home.
Satellite fairs
- SCOPE Miami Beach opens to the public from Wednesday to Sunday off Ocean Drive, between Eighth and 10th streets. The single-day general admission ticket is $60.
- Untitled Art opens from Thursday to Sunday off Ocean Drive at 12th Street. The single-day general admission ticket is $55. American Express and Delta SkyMiles are hosting The Resy Loung at the fair with events on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
- Aqua Art Miami opens to the public from Thursday to Sunday at the Aqua Hotel, at 1530 Collins Ave. The single-day general admission ticket is $30.
New art installation
- Audemars Piguet Contemporary presents “Topography of Memory” by Brazilian artist Sallisa Rosa’s ceramics will be on display from Tuesday to Sunday, just east of The Bass Museum of Art, at the Collins Park Rotunda, at 2100 Collins Ave.
Temporary spots for foodies
- Michael’s Genuine is running a café from 4 to 8 p.m., from Tuesday to Sunday at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, at 2000 Convention Center Drive. The garden will host several after-hour events including a Château d’Esclans tasting and Tribeca Festival talks with the likes of Robert De Niro and John Stamos from Thursday to Saturday.
- Capital One presents “Snow Beach Frozen Treats” an installation by Alex Israel, an artist from Los Angeles, in coordination with chefs José Andrés and Dominique Crenn, for rewards cardholders who RSVP, from 12 to 3 p.m., on Friday, at the 7th floor of the 1111 Lincoln Road building.
Mid-Beach
New art installations
- Faena Art and Chase Sapphire present “MAZE: Journey Through the Algorithmic Self” by Sebastian Errazuriz, who was born in Chile and lives in New York. The 46-year-old artist used artificial intelligence (Midjourney and DALL·E 2) for the design with walls covered with sand. He also used QR codes and a digital book to enhance the experience of those who dare to enter the maze starting Tuesday on the beach just south of 36th Street Park.
- AmericanExpress Platinum is exhibiting “PLAY,” a set of interactive installations by artists Salehe Bembury, Kumkum Fernando, Serban Ionescu, Surin Kim, and Eny Lee Parker from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Thursday to Sunday, at the beach behind The Miami Beach EDITION at 2901 Collins Ave.
- The Soho Beach House will have after-parties all week at 4385 Collins Ave.
Downtown Miami
Satellite fairs
- The New Art Dealer Alliance, better known as NADA, opens from Tuesday to Saturday at The Ice Palace Studios, at 1400 North Miami Ave. A single-day ticket is $55 or $35 for seniors or students.
- Art Miami+CONTEXT Art Miami opens with a preview on Tuesday until Sunday at the large tents on One Herald Plaza. A single-day ticket is $60 or $150 for a multi-day pass. The VIP pass is $285.
Miami’s Design District
- “Making Miami”: Attorney Vivek Jayaram and Katerina Llanes, a curator, partnered for an exhibit featuring dozens of local artists from Tuesday with a private preview to Dec. 26 at 75 NE 39 St. This week the exhibit will open to the public from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., from Wednesday to Sunday.
- “A Train of Thoughts”: The Craig Robins Collection exhibit opens from Wednesday to Friday at the DACRA Headquarters at 3841 NE 2 Ave.
Miami’s Virginia Key
“Art With Me”: The three-day music festival starts on Friday headlining Underworld and Polo & Pan at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, at 4020 Virginia Beach Drive. Tickets range from $49 to $209.
Miami’s Allapattah
- Reginald O’Neal, an artist who grew up in Miami’s Overtown, will be exhibiting his work from Monday to Jan. 13 at Spinello Projects at 2930 NW 7 Ave.
- Coralina Rodriguez Meyer, a Colombian-American artist who identifies as queer, will be exhibiting her work at the Cuban Cultural Heritage, at 3225 NW 8 Ave.
- “To Weave the Sky: Textile Abstractions” from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection is on exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at El Espacio 23, at 2270 NW 23 St.
Miami’s Wynwood
- “The Art of Hip Hop:” StockX and the Museum of Graffiti partnered for an exhibit that opens from Tuesday to Sunday as an ode to a 50-year-old cultural movement, at 299 NW 25 St. General admission is $12.
Miami’s Coconut Grove
Satellite fair: Pinta Miami opens from Friday to Saturday at The Hangar, at 3385 Pan American Dr. Single-day tickets range from $20 to $60 on Eventbrite.
This is a developing story. Are you hosting an event? Send the information to Share@Local10.com