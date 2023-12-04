GUIDE: AI beach maze installation and Polo & Pan set are among events for art lovers this week

People walk outside of the Miami Beach Convention Center during the VIP preview of Art Basel Miami Beach, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – Some of the most important players in the world’s growing modern and contemporary art market will be descending this week to South Florida.

For some, the annual December journey to the Miami Beach Convention Center started in 2002 when the first Art Basel edition of the popular fair founded in 1970 in Switzerland showcased about 160 galleries. Norman Braman chaired the host committee that welcomed 30,000 people.

Over two decades later, the 91-year-old billionaire car dealer and Indian Creek resident left his mark on an event that now attracts more than 80,000 visitors. This year, it runs from Thursday to Friday with nearly 280 galleries at the more modern convention center.

Entire neighborhoods come alive

The fair sparked the opening of local museums and a growing list of satellite fairs. It also gave hope to an emerging community of local creatives who have found some year-round support from the tourism, real estate, and cyber tech sectors in Miami-Dade County.

South Beach

Thursday is the main fair’s private preview. It opens to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Friday to Sunday and tickets are only sold online. The convention center’s floor plan for the fair has two levels.

Tickets are $58 daily for students, seniors, and Miami Beach residents. First-access 11 a.m. entrance tickets are $95 daily and $75 daily with afternoon entrance. The Design Miami combo ticket is $110 daily.

There are three VIP options: The Art Basel’s Discovery Premium + ticket is $3,500, the Premium+ is $2,000, and the Premium is $650. The events include Debra and Dennis Scholl showcasing their collection and a visit to Cuban-American artist Jose Bedia’s home.

Satellite fairs

New art installation

Temporary spots for foodies

Mid-Beach

New art installations

Downtown Miami

Satellite fairs

Miami’s Design District

Miami’s Virginia Key

“Art With Me”: The three-day music festival starts on Friday headlining Underworld and Polo & Pan at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, at 4020 Virginia Beach Drive. Tickets range from $49 to $209.

Miami’s Allapattah

Miami’s Wynwood

Miami’s Coconut Grove

Satellite fair: Pinta Miami opens from Friday to Saturday at The Hangar, at 3385 Pan American Dr. Single-day tickets range from $20 to $60 on Eventbrite.

This is a developing story. Are you hosting an event? Send the information to Share@Local10.com