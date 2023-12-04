81º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

GUIDE: AI beach maze installation and Polo & Pan set are among events for art lovers this week

Miami Beach hosts Art Basel; Miami hosts Art Week

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami, Allapattah, Coconut Grove, Virginia Key, Design District, Wynwood, South Beach, Miami Beach, Mid-Beach, Art Basel Miami Beach, Miami Art Week
People walk outside of the Miami Beach Convention Center during the VIP preview of Art Basel Miami Beach, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Some of the most important players in the world’s growing modern and contemporary art market will be descending this week to South Florida.

For some, the annual December journey to the Miami Beach Convention Center started in 2002 when the first Art Basel edition of the popular fair founded in 1970 in Switzerland showcased about 160 galleries. Norman Braman chaired the host committee that welcomed 30,000 people.

Over two decades later, the 91-year-old billionaire car dealer and Indian Creek resident left his mark on an event that now attracts more than 80,000 visitors. This year, it runs from Thursday to Friday with nearly 280 galleries at the more modern convention center.

Entire neighborhoods come alive

The fair sparked the opening of local museums and a growing list of satellite fairs. It also gave hope to an emerging community of local creatives who have found some year-round support from the tourism, real estate, and cyber tech sectors in Miami-Dade County.

South Beach

Thursday is the main fair’s private preview. It opens to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Friday to Sunday and tickets are only sold online. The convention center’s floor plan for the fair has two levels.

Tickets are $58 daily for students, seniors, and Miami Beach residents. First-access 11 a.m. entrance tickets are $95 daily and $75 daily with afternoon entrance. The Design Miami combo ticket is $110 daily.

There are three VIP options: The Art Basel’s Discovery Premium + ticket is $3,500, the Premium+ is $2,000, and the Premium is $650. The events include Debra and Dennis Scholl showcasing their collection and a visit to Cuban-American artist Jose Bedia’s home.

Satellite fairs

  • SCOPE Miami Beach opens to the public from Wednesday to Sunday off Ocean Drive, between Eighth and 10th streets. The single-day general admission ticket is $60.
  • Untitled Art opens from Thursday to Sunday off Ocean Drive at 12th Street. The single-day general admission ticket is $55. American Express and Delta SkyMiles are hosting The Resy Loung at the fair with events on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
  • Aqua Art Miami opens to the public from Thursday to Sunday at the Aqua Hotel, at 1530 Collins Ave. The single-day general admission ticket is $30.

New art installation

Temporary spots for foodies

  • Michael’s Genuine is running a café from 4 to 8 p.m., from Tuesday to Sunday at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, at 2000 Convention Center Drive. The garden will host several after-hour events including a Château d’Esclans tasting and Tribeca Festival talks with the likes of Robert De Niro and John Stamos from Thursday to Saturday.
  • Capital One presents “Snow Beach Frozen Treats” an installation by Alex Israel, an artist from Los Angeles, in coordination with chefs José Andrés and Dominique Crenn, for rewards cardholders who RSVP, from 12 to 3 p.m., on Friday, at the 7th floor of the 1111 Lincoln Road building.

Mid-Beach

New art installations

  • Faena Art and Chase Sapphire present MAZE: Journey Through the Algorithmic Self” by Sebastian Errazuriz, who was born in Chile and lives in New York. The 46-year-old artist used artificial intelligence (Midjourney and DALL·E 2) for the design with walls covered with sand. He also used QR codes and a digital book to enhance the experience of those who dare to enter the maze starting Tuesday on the beach just south of 36th Street Park.
  • AmericanExpress Platinum is exhibiting “PLAY,” a set of interactive installations by artists Salehe Bembury, Kumkum Fernando, Serban Ionescu, Surin Kim, and Eny Lee Parker from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Thursday to Sunday, at the beach behind The Miami Beach EDITION at 2901 Collins Ave.
  • The Soho Beach House will have after-parties all week at 4385 Collins Ave.

Downtown Miami

Satellite fairs

Miami’s Design District

  • Making Miami”: Attorney Vivek Jayaram and Katerina Llanes, a curator, partnered for an exhibit featuring dozens of local artists from Tuesday with a private preview to Dec. 26 at 75 NE 39 St. This week the exhibit will open to the public from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., from Wednesday to Sunday.
  • A Train of Thoughts”: The Craig Robins Collection exhibit opens from Wednesday to Friday at the DACRA Headquarters at 3841 NE 2 Ave.
  • Forms”: Artists Gagosian and Jeffrey Deitch worked together on the exhibit opening from Tuesday to Sunday at 35 NE 40 St.

Miami’s Virginia Key

“Art With Me”: The three-day music festival starts on Friday headlining Underworld and Polo & Pan at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, at 4020 Virginia Beach Drive. Tickets range from $49 to $209.

Miami’s Allapattah

Miami’s Wynwood

Miami’s Coconut Grove

Satellite fair: Pinta Miami opens from Friday to Saturday at The Hangar, at 3385 Pan American Dr. Single-day tickets range from $20 to $60 on Eventbrite.

This is a developing story. Are you hosting an event? Send the information to Share@Local10.com

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email