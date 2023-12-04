Parents of South Florida quadruplets have no regrets after going through with high-risk pregnancy

JUPITER, Fla. – Over the summer, Local 10 News reported on the Bradley family and the high-risk pregnancy that they chose to go through.

The parents had the option to reduce the pregnancy, but decided to move forward and let nature take its course.

All four of those babies were born, and after spending several weeks in the NICU, they’re now at home in Jupiter and very healthy.

Dia, Lua, Liv and Mar Bradley were born on June 21.

They were the first quadruplets ever delivered at HCA Florida Mercy Hospital in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood.

“Liv is the fighter,” said father Devon Bradley. “Three surgeries. Emergency room visits.”

“This little one had hard challenges,” added mother Mayra Bradley.

“Mar is a ham, smiling,” Devon Bradley continued. “Día is calm easy baby. And Lua is emotional. But everyone’s healthy, happy, growing.”

The Bradleys’ day-to-day lives are certainly busier than they’ve ever been.

“Our day starts around five (in the morning),” said Mayra Bradley. “We keep them on the same schedule. They eat every three hours.”

“By the time you finish changing and feeding all four, an hour and a half has passed and you have to do it all again,” said Devon Bradley.

The girls go through one full formula container every two days and 250 diapers a week.

“It’s the amount of work but you get so much back,” said Mayra Bradley.

But with every added responsibility, come the baby smiles and wiggly toes, multiplied times four.

“You look at them and say you don’t know you can love four babies this much, but you do,” said Mayra Bradley.

The Bradleys went ahead with their rare, high risk pregnancy despite warnings from doctors.

Now, they have no regrets.

“This was baby C, and this is baby D. They wouldn’t be here if we chose to reduce,” said Devon Bradley.

“We don’t know how we found the courage and strength to do it, but we found it,” said Mayra Bradley.

The Bradleys said they could not do it without the help of trusted family members.