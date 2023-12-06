Committee votes to keep Bible in Broward classrooms after objection raised

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deep concern was expressed to Broward County Schools over the use of the Bible in the classroom.

Outside school board headquarters, about 20 people made it clear they want the religious book to stay after Local 10 News learned someone objected to the New Testament.

Any objection to instructional material has to go before a committee.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the superintendent’s review committee looked at the objection, which described graphic images in the Bible.

In the end, all nine committee members agreed it should stay, with most agreeing the religious book does provide educational value.

The state already had a law in place that allows the book to be used for educational purposes.