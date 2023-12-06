66º

Man hospitalized after shooting, crash in Miramar, police say

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Terrell Forney, Reporter

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting and multi-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Miramar, leaving one man hospitalized.

According to authorities, law enforcement officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert just after 3:30 p.m. at a home near Southwest 27th Street and Southwest 26th Court.

Authorities said the victim was in a silver Chevy Malibu in front of a residence at the 2600 block of Northwest 66th Terrace when the shooter drove up and shot him. The victim then crashed his vehicle at the intersection of Southwest 27th Street and Southwest 26th Court, in front of a nearby McDonald’s,

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where police officers were investigating the area and accessing the damage.

Police said that the victim and the suspect knew each other but their relationship is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if police have anyone in custody following the shooting.

Authorities said police officers have shut down the eastbound lanes of Miramar Parkway, but the westbound lanes are still flowing.

