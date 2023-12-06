Miami-Dade reports head lice outbreak at jails

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County officials announced on Wednesday that there was a head lice outbreak at the county’s corrections and rehabilitation department’s facilities.

Some of the measures included enhanced screenings, movement restrictions, quarantines, daily cleaning, and education on preventive guidelines.

The parasites crawl, can’t hop or fly, and feed on blood from the human scalp.

It may take four to six weeks, for a head and neck lice infestation to produce the type of itching that can result in sores that can then become infected with skin bacteria, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dealing with the tiny insects, which can only survive 30 days on a human and less than a few days after falling off, requires over-the-counter and prescription medications.

Fabric’s exposure to hot water (at least 130°F) for 5–10 minutes kills the insects. CDC experts discourage fumigants, which can be toxic if inhaled or absorbed through the skin, and warn that ants, bedbugs, and fleas are also able to live on the scalp.

FILE PHOTO

Tips to avoid an infestation

Avoid head-to-head contact

Do not share clothing such as hats and scarves.

Do not share combs, brushes, or towels.

Machine wash and dry clothing, bed linens, and other items using hot water and the high-heat drying cycle.

Store items in a sealed plastic bag for two weeks.

Vacuum the floor and furniture.

Source: CDC