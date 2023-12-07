Video shows DUI crash that left Miami Gardens police officer, 2 others hospitalized

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Local 10 News obtained surveillance video Thursday of a car running a red light and slamming into a Miami Gardens police SUV in a DUI crash that left an officer and two others hospitalized Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 167th Street.

Police confirmed that the 4-year veteran and field training officer was on routine patrol in the area just after 2:40 a.m. when his car was T-boned by another vehicle that was heading west on 167th Street.

Surveillance footage released Thursday showed the car, a black Dodge Charger, speeding through the intersection and crashing into the police SUV, causing it to spin around multiple times and hit the exterior walls of the Palmetto Expressway.

Police said following the crash, the officer became trapped inside the SUV while the Charger caught fire and passengers were still inside. The officer was able to maintain his composure and radio his department for help being trapped inside of his vehicle, authorities said.

An officer who responded to the scene was able to pull the injured officer, driver and passengers out.

Authorities said because of the officer’s call, he not only saved his own life but also the lives of the driver who hit him and two other passengers in that car.

The officer had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, and two people from the other car were also transported to Ryder Trauma.

Police later announced that the driver of the Charger, 36-year-old James Andrew Luis, was arrested for driving under the influence when they immediately smelled alcohol on his breath and noticed his slurred speech.

Police said inside the Charger were multiple baggies containing 162.9 grams of crack cocaine and 750 grams of marijuana, Luis’ arrest report said.

James Luis. (Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Jail records show he is facing a number of charges that include driving under the influence, and possession of crack cocaine and police say there is a possibility he could face even more charges.

Authorities told Local 10 News that the officer is now recovering but will likely need further treatment on his shoulder that was severely injured during the crash and may require surgery.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicating substances is not only unlawful but poses an immediate threat to the entire public,” said Miami Gardens police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt at a press conference Thursday. “We will not tolerate reckless disregard for traffic laws in this city under any circumstance.”