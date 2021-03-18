Biden says he will hit his COVID-19 vaccine goal 42 days early

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the U.S. is ahead of schedule on the COVID-19 vaccine campaign, as he will reach his 100 million-doses goal on Friday.

Biden also said he needs all Americans to do their part: Wash hands, socially distance, wear face masks, and vaccinate. He ordered states to allow all adults to be eligible for the vaccine by May 1st.

“I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” Biden said.

Biden said 14,000 local pharmacies, more than 500 mobile clinics, 6,000 federal personnel, and community health centers are involved in the vaccination campaign in the U.S.

“Behind these 100 million shots are millions of lives changed when people receive that dose of hope,” Biden said. “Grandparents can hug their grandchildren again.”

The Biden administration plans to send 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada as a loan, according to White House Press secretary Jen Psaki. The World Health Organization authorized its use.

Torres contributed to this report from Miami.