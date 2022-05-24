Pure pain at the pump: California gas station charges nearly $8 a gallon

MENLO PARK, Ca. – A gas station in San Francisco is causing some major pain at the pump, charging nearly $8 a gallon for supreme-grade gasoline.

According to a survey, the San Francisco Bay Area currently has the highest average price for regular-grade gas in the U.S., at $6.20 per gallon.

The average price of gas per gallon is $1.61 higher than it was one year ago.

According to AAA, the national price for gasoline across the nation on Tuesday is $4.59.

In Florida, the most expensive metro markets for gas prices are currently West Palm Beach - Boca Raton ($4.64), Fort Lauderdale ($4.55) and Miami ($4.54).