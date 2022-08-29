Pumpkin spice returns to Starbucks on Tuesday

It may still be August, but Starbucks is rolling out everything pumpkin nationwide beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte or “PSL”, is returning to menus for its 19th year, giving many something “Fall” flavored to look forward to in the morning.

The fall favorite will cost a little more this year. The “grande” size is up roughly four percent, or 50 cents, from $5.45 to $5.95, depending on the location.

Along with the “PSL”, Starbucks’ Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, bakery goodies like the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and the Pumpkin Scone will also be back on the menu. The Owl Cake Pop will also be available for a limited time.