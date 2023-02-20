Valentine’s Day chocolates sold at Target recalled

An undeclared allergen prompts recall of Valentine’s Day chocolates sold at nationwide Target

Silvestri Sweets Inc. of Geneva, IL is voluntarily recalling its 8 ounce bags of Favorite Day branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils because they may contain an undeclared tree nut.

People who have allergies to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The products are packed in 8 oz. Favorite Day branded stand up pouch bags with the lot # 33822 and best by date on 07 Dec. 2023, which are printed on the back of the bag underneath the UPC barcode.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Consumers who have purchased 8-ounce bags of the Favorite Day Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Caramels with nonpareils are urged to call Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 for a refund.

For more information about the recall, click on this link.