JetBlue-Spirit merger faces another hurdle

FILE - A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320, left, passes a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 as it taxis on the runway, July 7, 2022, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Spirit Airlines shareholders are approving a $3.8 billion sale of the company to JetBlue Airways. Spirit announced the results on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Reports suggest the Biden administration has plans to block the multi-billion-dollar JetBlue Airlines acquisition of Spirit Airlines.

According to The New York Times, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Transportation Department are expected to block the takeover over concerns of anti-trust violations. The Transportation Department approved the alliance 10 days before the end of the Trump administration. Soon after President Joe Biden took office, however, there were rumblings that the Justice Department was taking a closer look, and it sued to kill the deal in September 2021.

In October, Spirit Airlines shareholders voted to accept JetBlue Airways buyout deal of $3.8 billion.

On Monday, JetBlue released an analysis of the benefits of the merger with Spirit, stating the merger will assure increased competition, lower fares and the ability to bring down competitor fares to benefit travelers.

JetBlue recently announced the addition of more flights to the Sunshine state, adding more flights to Tallahassee International Airport in Jan. 2024 as well several other destinations because of its recent merger with Spirit Airlines.

JetBlue said it expects to reach more than 250 flights a day out of Fort Lauderdale by 2027.