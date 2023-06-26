80º

Recall Alert: Tostitos avocado salsa recalled due to undeclared allergen

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar dip recalled (Courtesy: Frito-Lay)

Check your pantry before the upcoming holiday weekend. Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall for a dip that may contain an undeclared allergen.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, the 15-ounce jar of Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dip sold nationwide with the UPC barcode ending in 05597 and the best before date of 2 Nov. 2023 or 3 Nov. 2023, could have been purchased as early as April 5, 2023.

According to a news release, while the jar is labeled correctly, the back of the jar is mislabeled, and the dip may contain an undeclared milk allergen that is not listed as part of the ingredients.

Consumers with the product described below can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477.

For more information about the recall, click on this link.

