Texas woman attacked by snake, hawk at the same time

Texas woman is attacked by a snake and a hawk at the same time.

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Texas woman was left bloodied and bruised, after she said a hawk attacked her as she was trying to fend off a snake.

Peggy Jones said she was mowing the back six acres of her home earlier this month when a snake fell down onto her from above.

“He was starting to dart at my face and come into my face. And he was striking my glasses. And he just kept on and kept on and I just couldn’t get rid of the snake, and it was just... I think I went into survival mode,” said Jones.

Jones said a hawk then came down and pulled the snake from her arm, but not before leaving severe cuts.

WARNING! GRAPHIC PICTURE BELOW

Texas woman is attacked by a snake and a hawk at the same time, while mowing her lawn. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

“The hawk came down four times to get the snake off of my arm. When I looked down, I had blood all over my clothes, I had blood all over my arm, my arm was torn to shreds and I had severe bruising there was blood on the bottom and on the top of my arm,” said Jones.

Jones husband took her to a nearby emergency room, where they learned she had not been bitten by the snake, but it had done damage to her glasses.

She said the whole ordeal was traumatizing.

“My husband was at the front of the property, and I was screaming and I knew he couldn’t hear me. And the only thing I could think of was just to call on Jesus name to come and help me,” said Jones.

Her arm is now healing, but she said the emotional scars will need to heal too.

“You try to sleep at night, you can’t sleep. And you’re afraid to shut your eyes because you know if you shut your eyes and you go to sleep then you’re going to have a nightmare and you’re going to relive this situation,” said Jones.

Jones said she is amazed at the outpouring of support and said her view of life has changed.

“I’m happy I’m alive, I’m happy I’m here. My family didn’t ever mean less to me. They just mean more to me now than before because it showed me how In the blink of an eye things can change, like I said I feel differently about life now. I’m just so blessed,” said Jones.