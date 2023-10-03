Taco Bell adds breakfast tacos back to menu

Taco Bell’s all-new Toasted Breakfast Tacos make their nationwide debut on October 12 with the choice of potato, bacon or sausage and will be offered in the Taco Lover’s Pass as of that date.

Taco Bell is beefing up its breakfast menu starting Oct. 12.

The fast-food chain will be adding toasted breakfast tacos to its offerings for $1.49. Customers can order egg, cheese, bacon, sausage or potato in their morning tortilla.

Taco Bell is also offering up a Taco Lover’s Pass on Oct. 3-4 on its app. The $10 pass will allow customers to order one taco a day for 30 days.

This would include the seasoned Beef Crunchy Taco, Seasoned Beef Crunchy Taco Supreme, Seasoned Beef Soft Taco, Seasoned Beef Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Seasoned Beef Doritos Locos Tacos, Seasoned Beef Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme or a morning toasted breakfast taco.

