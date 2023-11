MAYS LANDING, NJ. – A New Jersey family got quite the surprise when they looked at a home surveillance video clip of their driveway.

A deer was caught on camera jumping over a car and into the back of a pickup truck.

Jay Vaugh said he was getting ready to see the white pickup truck and the potential buyer was arriving.

The deer ended up denting the truck and Vaughn said he had to sell the truck for $1,000 less.