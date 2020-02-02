This Week In South Florida: The Round Table

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This Week In South Florida’s Round Table discussion on Sunday included two local attorneys and two South Florida political journalists who have strong opinions about the cost of the Super Bowl LIV that is imposed on taxpayers.

THE ATTORNEYS

Stephen Hunter Johnson (Local 10 News)

Stephen Hunter Johnson is with Lydecker Diaz and serves as the chair of the Black Affairs Advisory Board of Miami-Dade.

Bernadette Norris (Local 10 News)

Bernadette Norris is a partner at Austin Pamies Norris Weeks Powell and was legal counsel to the Broward County Supervisor of Elections.

THE JOURNALISTS

Marc Caputo (Local 10 News)

Marc Caputo, a former Miami Herald reporter, covers the politics of the country’s key swing states for Politico.

Steve Bousquet (Local 10 News)

Steve Bousquet is a columnist for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, who has also written for the Miami Herald and Tampa Bay Times and formerly worked for WPLG-Local 10 News.

Watch the full TWISF episode (42 minutes)