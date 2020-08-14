Trump visits ill brother in New York, vague about conspiracies

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump, who is visiting his 72-year-old brother in New York, was vague Friday about accusations that he is using conspiracy theories and misinformation as part of his re-election campaign.

On Friday, Trump ignored questions about whether or not he supports QAnon, a pro-Trump conspiracy theory and game-like “leaks” that started on anonymous 4chan and 8chan websites. The followers of QAnon believe Trump is fighting evil.

Supporters take photos with construction executive Marjorie Taylor Greene, background right, late Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Rome, Ga. Greene, criticized for promoting racist videos and adamantly supporting the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, won the GOP nomination for northwest Georgia's 14th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The question stemmed from Trump’s support of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a supporter of QAnon conspiracies who is running to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

On Thursday, Trump fueled a conspiracy theory about whether or not Kamala Harris, 55, who was born in California, is eligible to be vice president because her mother was born in India and her father was born in Jamaica.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stands left as his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington, Del., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The 14th Amendment grants citizenship to all people born in the U.S. and Article II Section 1 of the Constitution defines eligibility as a natural-born U.S. citizen who is at least 35 years old, and who is a resident of the U.S. for a minimum of 14 years.

President Trump on claims that :Kamala Harris isn't eligible to run for Vice President because she's an anchor baby: "I heard it today that she doesn't meet the requirements...I have no idea if that's right. I would have assumed the Democrats would have checked that out." pic.twitter.com/H887X43GJK — CSPAN (@cspan) August 13, 2020

