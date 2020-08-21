Biden promises to end ‘season of darkness in America'

WASHINGTON – Former vice president Joe Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday night from Wilmington, Delaware.

“Here and now I give you my word, if you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us not the worst,” Biden said during his keynote address. “I’ll be an ally of the light, not our darkness, and make no mistake, united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America.”

Senators Cory Booker and Tammy Duckworth and Pete Buttigieg, a former candidate for the Democratic nomination, rooted for him during the virtual Democratic National Convention.

Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris accepted the vice-presidential nomination on Wednesday night. President Donald Trump is expected to accept the Republican nomination from the White House next week.

Trump held a rally Thursday near Biden’s birthplace in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where his father worked in car sales before moving to Delaware.

“If you want a vision of your life under a Joe Biden presidency, imagine the smoldering ruins of Minneapolis, the violent anarchy of Portland and the bloodstained sidewalks of Chicago coming to every city and town in America,” Trump said.

Local 10 News partners The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.