Reports: Trump inquiring about getting airport named after him, sights on Palm Beach International?

US President Donald Trump raises his fist as he makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A top official with the Republican Party of Florida is painting the picture of South Florida becoming a place where Donald J. Trump could leave his legacy.

The Sun Sentinel is reporting that Christian Ziegler’s vision includes a presidential library in Palm Beach and the renaming of the Palm Beach International Airport. The airport is a little over 4 miles from the Mar-a-Lago Club, the president’s exclusive resort, which is often referred to as the “winter White house”

Ziegler cited the frequency of Air Force One flying into the airport countless times during Trump’s four years in office.

The Daily Beast reported that Trump has been asking aides and advisers about what the process entails to get an airport named for a former U.S. president.

Lacy Larson, a spokeswoman for Palm Beach International Airport, told The Sun Sentinel that airport officials haven’t received inquiries about a name change. To change the name of an airport presumably would require a vote from the Palm Beach County Commission.