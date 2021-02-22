Hardly any masks worn at Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis event, hotel gets warning

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts an event to discuss election legislation Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, the hotel was given a warning for people at the event not following the county's mask mandate in West Palm Beach.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A hotel in West Palm Beach was issued a warning Friday after city officials said the county’s mask rules were violated during an event for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Few in the crowd of at least 150 people wore masks at The Hilton Palm Beach Airport hotel on Australian Avenue. They were there Friday morning to hear the governor’s announcement about election legislation. The warning was issued by the county’s COVID-19 Education Compliance Team, Assistant County Administrator Patrick Rutter told The Palm Beach Post.

“A physical inspection as well as review of publicly available photographs and video provided to our office depicts members/guests/patrons/staff were observed without facial coverings,” the county’s letter stated.

The warning stated that future violations could lead to magistrate hearings and a $15,000 fine per violation.

(Watch the press conference below.)

The Palm Beach Post reached out for a statement from the hotel, whose management said that they work to be compliant with all local, state and federal COVID-19 guidelines. They said they were “made aware of a video that appears to show a group of individuals within close proximity of one another and not wearing masks.”

The current mask mandate in Palm Beach County began in June and has been extended several times. It is currently in effect until mid-March.