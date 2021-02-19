DeSantis calls for end to ballot harvesting, mass mailing of unsolicited ballots

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Friday morning at the Hilton Airport Palm Beach, where he announced his proposals regarding elections ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

The governor said he wants no ballot harvesting in the Sunshine State in which volunteers handle loads of absentee ballots to drop off at polling locations or election offices.

He said Florida is “not a big ballot harvesting state as it is,” but said he “doesn’t want any room where it can be abused.”

DeSantis said he also wants to end the mass mailing of unsolicited ballots.

“It doesn’t work,” he said, adding that ballots are often sent to residents who have long left the area. “I think it creates a lot of hazards, a lot of problems.”

DeSantis said Florida has a “long history of absentee ballots, and that’s fine,” but said absentee ballots should be only available by request, so elections officials can verify that the individual is a legitimate voter.

He said the state also needs to address drop boxes and believes voters should only submit ballots by mail or by dropping ballots off at their elections office.