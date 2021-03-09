WATCH LIVE: Democrats in Congress answer questions about TPS for Venezuelans

Tuesday is the first of 180 days that Venezuelans in South Florida will be able to apply for the new Temporary Protected Status, which also allows an application for a work permit and travel authorization.

The benefit comes about a month after former President Donald Trump’s administration granted Deferred Enforced Departure for some Venezuelans.

Carlos Vecchio has been the Venezuelan opposition’s envoy in Washington, D.C., since 2019. He hopes Biden, like Trump, recognizes Juan Guaidó as the interim president of Venezuela.

“This is, you know, clear evidence that the Biden administration is against the dictatorship in Venezuela,” Vecchio said.

On Tuesday, Vecchio joined a virtual meeting with a group of Democratic lawmakers including Sen. Bob Menendez and Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Albio Sires, Stephanie Murphy, and Darren Soto.

“Over 320,000 will be able to apply,” Menendez said about Biden’s TPS, adding Trump’s DED was not enough to protect them

Murphy, a Vietnamese American who represents Orlando’s district, agreed with Vecchio and said TPS must be a part of a broader American strategy to push for change in Venezuela.

Wasserman Schultz said she lives in “Westonzuela,” or Weston, a suburban community in Broward County, and she has heard the stories of suffering from Venezuelans, and knew TPS was urgently needed.

In Miami-Dade County, Patricia Andrade founded the Venezuela Awareness Foundation about 17 years ago. She has been helping vulnerable migrants since Hugo Chávez, who took office in 1999, thwarted a recall referendum in 2004.

The exodus continued after Chávez’s successor, Nicolás Maduro, took office after Chávez died in 2013. The deep ties to China and Russia have helped him to stay in power and caused Andrade to start the Raices Venezolanas program in 2016.

“Entire families separated out of necessity, arriving in different countries by land, sea, or air, with their entire lives rushed into a suitcase or backpack and little or no money to survive,” Andrade wrote in a GoFundMe page late last year.

To help those displaced, she has a storage facility where families can come and pick up what they need. She has furniture, sheets, towels and other donations. Andrade is hoping the TPS is just the first step the Biden administration will take on Venezuela.

Her biggest fear: “The Biden administration says, ‘OK, the Venezuelans are happy and I am going to work on other things.”

The designation of Venezuela for TPS and the 180-day registration period begins on Tuesday. The registration period will remain in effect through Sept. 5 and the TPS through Sept. 9, 2022.

TPS applicants are also able to apply for Employment Authorization Documents and for a travel authorization, which allows them to travel in and out of the U.S. There are risks if the traveler has been in the U.S. illegally even with a travel document.

For more information and for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ document downloads and instructions, visit this page.