Sister of father killed in Little Haiti asks public for help with finding killer

LITTLE HAITI, Fla. – Rosemonde Auguste was distributing flyers on Monday in Miami’s Little Haiti asking people to help find her 35-year-old brother’s killer.

Her brother, Dominique Belleville, died after a shooting. It was about 3:45 a.m. on Sunday outside of his home near the intersection of Northwest 60th Terrace and North Miami Avenue.

“My brother was like the kindest person,” Auguste said. You asked him to do anything. He is there. He would help you. My brother had one child that he would take care of and he always took care of him. Any time he tried to do something he would do it for his son.”

Belleville’s neighbor reported hearing a single gunshot and a barking dog before finding Belleville bleeding. His body was slumped over the roots of a tree.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where doctors pronounced Belleville dead. Auguste said the violence is within the Little Haiti community and there is a culture of disdain for those who help detectives that needs to stop.

“People are dying for no reason,” Auguste said.

Belleville’s relatives and officers are asking anyone with information about the murder to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

