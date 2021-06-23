WATCH LIVE at 3:30 p.m.: Biden to speak about gun violence

WASHINGTON – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is visiting the White House on Wednesday to join a group that will meet with President Joe Biden and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to discuss ways to reduce gun violence.

Biden is expected to announce a new plan that stems from the executive orders on gun control that he signed in April. These support the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives efforts against illegal sales.

The U.S. Treasury Department released new guidance on Wednesday to allow the use of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to be used by local governments to reduce gun violence.

Jacob Leibenluft, the Treasury’s chief recovery officer, released a statement saying localities can use funds on strategies such as subsidized employment and behavioral health programming, to community violence intervention programs and community policing.

Torres is contributing to this report from Miami.