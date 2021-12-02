Broward man faces charges for sexually harassing, stalking Florida Sen. Lauren Book

PLANTATION, Fla. – A 19-year-old Broward County man targeted Florida Sen. Lauren Book for weeks and threatened to leak partially nude photos to Fox News to end her political career, deputies said.

Kamperveen is also accused of sending Book pornographic pictures. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the case.

“The investigation is active and ongoing to ensure that other individuals that could be behind these serious criminal acts that are targeting me are apprehended and brought to justice,” Brook said in a statement on Thursday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jeremy Kamperveen, of Plantation, on Nov. 17 after he was accused of distorting “fake and stolen images” to threaten the Florida Senate Democratic Leader.

“While I have dedicated my entire life to public service and have never shied away from speaking publicly about personal and private matters, I am now asking for the respect of privacy for myself, my family — including my two very young children,” said Book, who is a survivor of child sex abuse.

Ad

In 2007, Book founded Lauren’s Kids, a nonprofit organization that advocates for child sex abuse survivors.

In her memoir “It’s Ok to Tell: A Story of Hope and Recovery,” she disclosed she was the victim of sexual and physical abuse by her nanny for about six years and it started when she was 11 years old.

Book’s father is prominent Tallahassee lobbyist Ron Book, 67, who was accused of driving under the influence after crashing his Lamborghini in 2019 in Broward.

Kamperveen is facing charges for sexual harassment, cyberstalking, and extortion. He was released on a $60,000 bond on Nov. 18 and under order to avoid contact with Book.