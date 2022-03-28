Latest on Ukraine: Biden says Putin’s ‘behavior is totally unacceptable’

During a news conference about his new budget on Monday at the White House, President Joe Biden answered reporters’ questions about the Russia-Ukraine war.

Biden said he did not regret saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” and he will not be “walking anything back” during his speech in Warsaw.

“I was expressing the moral outrage that I felt toward this man. I wasn’t articulating a policy change,” Biden said adding, “This is just stating a simple fact, that this kind of behavior is totally unacceptable.”

Biden said he was not concerned his remark will escalate the conflict adding there were no ongoing efforts to take Putin down. He said the way to deal with Putin is to keep NATO “completely united.”

A woman walks past a destroyed tank in the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, 3.87 million people have left Ukraine since the conflict started and Poland is hosting about 2.3 million refugees.

The conflict goes back to when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. And after a nearly eight-year conflict, separatist groups control parts of Ukraine’s Donbas region as the Luhansk and Donetsk Peoples Republics.

NATO condemned Russia’s recognition of the separatist republics on Feb. 21. Russian troops crossed the border on Feb. 24.

Myroslva Chernikova 54-year-old mother of 32-year-old Senior Lieutenant Pavlo Chernikov, mourns the death of her son during his funeral ceremony, after being killed in action, at the Lychakiv cemetery, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes including almost 4 million from their country. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

On Friday, the Russian military announced there were 1,351 soldiers killed during the “first stage of the operation” and troops were moving on to the “liberation” of Donbas, a region in southeastern Ukraine.

NATO disputes the number of deaths. Also on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was willing to negotiate with Russia, but he would not agree to give up the sovereignty of the Donbas region.

On Sunday, Ukrainian military intelligence reported they believe Putin wants to divide Ukraine in two and the British Ministry of Defense reported Russian forces appeared to be attempting to surround Ukrainian forces facing the separatist regions.

Diplomats from Ukraine and Russia are set to meet in Turkey.

A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian tanks near Brovary, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A Ukrainian special police officer walks next to a destroyed building as he patrols during night curfew in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

During a news conference on Monday, President Joe Biden discussed his new budget proposal and the U.S. position on the Russia-Ukraine war.

