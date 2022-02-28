Here is how South Floridians can help Ukrainians

(Evgeniy Maloletka, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Oleksandr Konovalov, an ambulance paramedic performs CPR on a girl injured by the shelling of a residential area, after arriving at the city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

MIAMI – The nonprofit sector is asking for donations to help support Ukrainians. Volunteers report there is a need for medical supplies, food, blankets, and psychological attention for children.

- Support Hospitals of Ukraine is raising funds to send 20 40-foot containers to Ukrainian hospitals in Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and other cities.

- Razom for Ukraine, an organization that supports Democracy in Ukraine, is running an emergency response operation to deliver medical supplies. The Ukrainian organization is accepting donations on Zelle, PayPal, or via bank transfer.

Razom referred donors to a United Help Ukraine fundraiser on Facebook to buy tactic medicine backpacks for paramedics, first aid kits, tourniquets, blood-stopping gauzes, nasopharyngeal airway tubes, and other medical supplies.

Razom referred donors to a Revived Soldiers Ukraine fundraiser on Facebook to help injured Ukrainian soldiers get the medical care they need. '

Razom referred donors to the Sunflower of Peace fundraiser on Facebook to help support doctors and paramedics in Ukraine.

- Ukrainian LGBT Military, created with the support of the NGO Point of Support and the Canadian CFLI Foundation, is accepting donations on PayPal (@ICLOUD with +14152799995) or transfers.

Ad

- The National Bank of Ukraine has an account to benefit Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

- The Kyiv Independent set up fundraisers on GoFundMe to continue their work and to help other journalists to cover the war and refugee crisis.

- The World Central Kitchen is helping to feed Ukrainians in the war-torn country. Chef José Andrés is accepting donations on PayPal, and via credit card or bank transfer.

- Charitable Foundation Voices of Children has a team of psychologists who aim to help children to deal with the trauma of war. The organization accepts donations on Privat24 or GPay.

Ad

- Save The Children has a mission to help vulnerable Ukrainian children. They are accepting donations for food, blankets, and face masks for health workers.

- Nova Ukraine is a nonprofit organization responding to the crisis. They are accepting donations via PayPal, Crypto and check.

- Malteser International, a non-governmental aid agency, is accepting donations via bank transfer to an account in Pax Bank Cologne.

- Vostok SOS, a charity foundation based out of Kyiv, is running hotlines to help distribute aid to those in need. The organization is accepting donations via bank transfer.