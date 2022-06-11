Question for Fla. Republican senator: You OK with Proud Boys members on Miami-Dade GOP exec committee?

Florida Republican senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio have strong comments about prime-time TV coverage of Jan. 6 insurrection hearings.

DORAL, Fla. – A former Republican lawmaker is calling for a former Republican senator and Miami-Dade Commissioner to take action to remove members of the far-right group Proud Boys from the Miami-Dade GOP Executive Committee.

Seven current or former Proud Boys are members of the Miami-Dade GOP Executive Committee.

J.C. Planas, a former Republican lawmaker, tweeted Friday. “I publicly call on my friend Sen. Rene Garcia to remove all Proud Boys from the Miami-Dade County Republican Executive Committee.”

“It is to the benefit of the Republican party and to the benefit of America that these extremist elements are excised from the Republican party,” Planas said.

Garcia, the local GOP Chairman and a Miami-Dade Commissioner didn’t call Local 10 News back Friday about the Proud Boys membership.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio was at a joint appearance with Republican Senator Rick Scott in Doral Friday.

We asked Rubio if he was OK with Proud Boys serving on the Miami-Dade GOP committee.

Ad

“Well, when you ask me about the Communists and Socialists that are part of the local Democratic party, then we can talk about members of the Republican party.”

It was also an opportunity to query both about what they thought of Thursday’s prime-time hearing on the Jan. 6 Insurrection.

“I didn’t watch it, it’s a joke. If somebody committed a crime on Jan. 6, the justice department should charge them and that’s what’s happening now,” Rubio said.

Scott noted the committee hired a network news executive to make it good TV.

“This is a complete charade produced by an ABC reporter for TV. It’s like reality TV,” Scott said.

It was reality television, but for real and true. Documentary footage showed Proud Boys ominously marching on the mall and Henry “Enrique” Tarrio of Miami, the former national chairman of Proud Boys secretly meeting with Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia group, before the assault.