Capitol Hill riot hearings take to prime-time television

WASHINGTON – Cameras are set up in place on Capitol Hill for a prime-time event, which is the high-stakes hearing of the Jan. 6 riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol.

At the hearing, never-before-seen video will be revealed, which lawmakers said will show how President Donald Trump and his allies provoked an insurrection on Capitol Hill.

The riot left officers bloodied and sent lawmakers into hiding. Federal authorities continue to make new arrests practically every week.

“These hearings will be a chance for the country to come together to rally around the truth” Rep. Pete Aguilar said.

The truth of what led up the attack in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election is what the committee hopes will be revealed.

“They must understand how easily our Democratic system can unravel,” Rep. Liz Cheney said.

The committee conducted more than 1,000 interviews, including taped testimony with Trump’s family including his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Thursday’s hearing will also feature live testimony from U.S. Capitol police Caroline Edwards, who was one of the first officers injured when the mob broke the barricades, and Nick Quested who was embedded with the Proud Boys while shooting a documentary.

“I think these guys and woman broke the law, tried to turn around the results of the elections. There’s a lot of questions, who’s responsible, who’s involved,” President Joe Biden said.

President Biden will watch the hearing from the West Coast, where he is attending the Summit of the Americas.

This is the first of six hearings; two more are set for next week.