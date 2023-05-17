79º

Woman makes history in Florida

Democrat becomes 1st woman to serve as Jacksonville mayor

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Ron DeSantis, Donna Deegan, Daniel Davis
‘We made history tonight’: Donna Deegan becomes Jacksonville’s first female mayor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Donna Deegan made history in Florida politics and with her victory the Democrat delivered a blow to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Deegan, 62, a retired journalist and breast cancer awareness advocate, became the first woman to be elected mayor of Jacksonville.

The city voters first elected a mayor there in 1832.

Voters elect Donna Deegan as new Jacksonville mayor (News4JAX)

Tuesday’s runoff election in Duval County was against Daniel Davis, a former Republican member of the Florida House of Representatives from 2010 to 2014.

DeSantis endorsed Davis, 50, a father of four, in March saying he was “the proven law and order conservative” Jacksonville needed. Voters disagreed.

Lenny Curry, the Republican incumbent, had been in office since July 1, 2015.

