TAMPA, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is visiting a non-denominational Christian private school on Wednesday in Tampa.

DeSantis was at the Cambridge Christian School, a college preparatory school accredited by Christian Schools of Florida, at 6101 N. Habana Ave.

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr., and the Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida are also scheduled to visit.

This is a developing story.