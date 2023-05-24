Timeline of the DeSantis vs. Walt Disney feud

MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis is launching his presidential run amid an ongoing feud with the Walt Disney Co.
The conflict started last year. Here is a timeline:
2022
March 8: Parental Rights in Education/”Don’t Say Gay” bill passes
- March 10: Disney pledges $5 million in support of LGBTQ rights
- March 28: DeSantis signs the bill into law
- April 19: DeSantis pushes to end Disney self-government
- April 22: DeSantis signs Disney government dissolution bill
2023
Jan. 12: “The corporate kingdom has come to an end,” DeSantis said. “You cannot have a corporation controlling its own government. That is not good governance.”
- Feb. 6: DeSantis expected to control Disney district governing board
- Feb. 8: DeSantis says Disney ‘will pay its debt’
- Feb. 9: DeSantis nears takeover of Disney government
- Feb. 27: DeSantis signs bill stripping Disney’s self-governing status
- March 29: DeSantis’ board says Disney stripped them of power
- April 3: Disney-DeSantis war of words heats up at annual meeting
- April 12: Gov. DeSantis surrogates escalate tit-for-tat versus Disney
- April 17: DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers
- April 19: DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World’s district
- April 26: Disney sues DeSantis, calling park takeover ‘retaliation
- May 12: DeSantis hands Disney Monorail inspections over to FDOT
- May 16: Disney asks judge to dismiss DeSantis-appointed board’s lawsuit