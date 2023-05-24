Timeline of the DeSantis vs. Walt Disney feud

MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis is launching his presidential run amid an ongoing feud with the Walt Disney Co.

The conflict started last year. Here is a timeline:

2022

March 8: Parental Rights in Education/”Don’t Say Gay” bill passes

March 10 : Disney pledges $5 million in support of LGBTQ rights

March 28 : DeSantis signs the bill into law

April 19 : DeSantis pushes to end Disney self-government

April 22: DeSantis signs Disney government dissolution bill

2023

Jan. 12: “The corporate kingdom has come to an end,” DeSantis said. “You cannot have a corporation controlling its own government. That is not good governance.”