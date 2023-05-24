76º

Timeline of the DeSantis vs. Walt Disney feud

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis is launching his presidential run amid an ongoing feud with the Walt Disney Co.

The conflict started last year. Here is a timeline:

2022

March 8: Parental Rights in Education/”Don’t Say Gay” bill passes

  • March 10: Disney pledges $5 million in support of LGBTQ rights
  • March 28: DeSantis signs the bill into law
  • April 19: DeSantis pushes to end Disney self-government
  • April 22: DeSantis signs Disney government dissolution bill

2023

Jan. 12: “The corporate kingdom has come to an end,” DeSantis said. “You cannot have a corporation controlling its own government. That is not good governance.”

  • Feb. 6: DeSantis expected to control Disney district governing board
  • Feb. 8: DeSantis says Disney ‘will pay its debt’
  • Feb. 9: DeSantis nears takeover of Disney government
  • Feb. 27: DeSantis signs bill stripping Disney’s self-governing status
  • March 29: DeSantis’ board says Disney stripped them of power
  • April 3: Disney-DeSantis war of words heats up at annual meeting
  • April 12: Gov. DeSantis surrogates escalate tit-for-tat versus Disney
  • April 17: DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers
  • April 19: DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World’s district
  • April 26: Disney sues DeSantis, calling park takeover ‘retaliation
  • May 12: DeSantis hands Disney Monorail inspections over to FDOT
  • May 16: Disney asks judge to dismiss DeSantis-appointed board’s lawsuit

