Detectives investigate man’s murder in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are searching for a shooter who left Keirson Wilson-Forte dying on the street and a mother wounded on Tuesday in Deerfield Beach.

Wilson-Forte, 29, was shot several times about 8:15 p.m. in front of an apartment building along Southwest Third Street, between Southwest Second Avenue and Southwest First Terrace, deputies said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies identified a second victim of the shooting as Tara Bostick.

According to Sgt. Don Prichard, a spokesman for BSO, the wounded 45-year-old mother drove away from the scene of the shooting and survived. Deputies found her a few blocks away, outside of the Pineview Cemetery.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel took Wilson-Forte and Bostick to Broward Health North. Doctors pronounced Wilson-Forte dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 954-321-4328 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Information leading to an arrest in the case will lead to a $3,000 reward.