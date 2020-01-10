Police arrest man accused of punching, robbing tourist in Brickell

MIAMI – A man accused of punching a tourist and robbing him while he was unconscious has been arrested.

Malcom Foster, 26, of Sunny Isles Beach, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center early Friday.

The arrest comes on the same day Local 10 News obtained surveillance video showing the moment two muscular men followed the tourist, who didn’t want to be identified, and attacked him the morning of Jan. 2.

It shows one of the men punch the tourist, knocking him unconscious near South Miami Avenue and Southwest 11th Street in Brickell. Both men then return and rummage through the victim’s pockets, taking his cash and iPhone.

Surveillance video shows two men who robbed a tourist after he was knocked unconscious.

According to a Miami police report, Foster had seen himself on the news and wanted to surrender.

Police identified Foster as the man who delivered the knockout punch.

Foster faces one count of strong-arm robbery. He was being held on a $7,500 bond.

Police are still looking for the other man.