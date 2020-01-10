Video shows men rob tourist after knockout punch in Brickell

MIAMI – A tourist from Chicago wants detectives to catch the two muscular men who recently turned his Miami vacation into a traumatic experience in Brickell. They left him unconscious on the sidewalk in a pool of blood.

The tourist, who does not want to be identified, said he was able to get a surveillance video showing how he was attacked about 5:30 a.m., Jan. 2, near the corner of South Miami Avenue and Southwest 11th Street.

After fun with friends, he said he had planned to catch an early morning flight. Instead, Miami Fire Rescue personnel rushed him to Mercy Hospital, where a doctor used surgical staples to close a gaping wound in the back of his head. He said he also required plastic surgery back home.

“I just really hope that this is a learning situation for residents, for tourists,” the victim said. “No matter how safe an area as beautiful Brickell might be, I think you always need to be aware of your surroundings.”

The victim was walking with coffee in hand when he saw the two men near a convenience store. He was approaching a liquor store when he noticed the men were following him and decided to run. The surveillance video shows when he threw the coffee at his attacker’s face, and the man responded with a knockout punch.

The video also shows he was unconscious when they rummaged in his pockets for his cash and iPhone. The victim said the police officers who reported he said he didn’t remember how he ended up on the ground were wrong. He hopes detectives catch the attackers.

The victim is asking anyone with information about the men to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.