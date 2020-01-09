73ºF

Miami police officer injured during foot pursuit

Man matching description of robber runs from officer

Parker Branton, Reporter

A Miami police officer is treated by paramedics after he was injured in a fall during a foot pursuit.
MIAMI – The search is on for a man sought in a Miami robbery.

Miami police Officer Kenia Fallat said a man matching the description of the robber ran off as an officer approached him near Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 35th Street.

During an ensuing foot chase, an officer fell and injured himself. He was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police haven’t released a description of the man.

