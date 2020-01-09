Miami police officer injured during foot pursuit
Man matching description of robber runs from officer
MIAMI – The search is on for a man sought in a Miami robbery.
Miami police Officer Kenia Fallat said a man matching the description of the robber ran off as an officer approached him near Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 35th Street.
During an ensuing foot chase, an officer fell and injured himself. He was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Police haven’t released a description of the man.
