Man stable after being shot in Miami, police say

MIAMI – A man was taken to a hospital in stable condition early Monday morning after he was shot in the city of Miami, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat, the shooting was reported around 2:40 a.m. at 1150 NW First Place.

She said the victim was taken by Miami Fire Rescue personnel to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

No other details were immediately known.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.