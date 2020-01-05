Armed robbery in Hialeah leads to shooting in Miami

MIAMI – One person has been taken to a hospital following an armed robbery in Hialeah that led to a shooting in Miami.

Officers from several agencies, including the Miami-Dade, city of Miami and Hialeah police departments, were at the scene as a portion of Northwest 36th Street remained shutdown Saturday night around 35th Avenue.

Police were apparently on the trail of a group wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in the neighboring city of Hialeah.

At some point, the group ended up in Miami and one of the individuals was shot. He was taken by ambulance to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, but it’s unclear who fired the gunshot.

From video Local 10 News has seen of the aftermath, a second man has been taken into custody, but a pair of other suspects fled the scene on foot. A manhunt has been underway since then.

No officers were hurt. Police have not yet said if this was a police-involved shooting.